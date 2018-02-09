The last two members of Islamic State “Beatles” have been identified and captured in Syria by Kurdish fighters, according to U.S. officials.

The two men, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, were part of a four-man ISIS militant group dubbed the “Beatles” for their British accents, which also included their notorious ringleader, Mohammed Emwazi, better known as “Jihadi John.” Together the men carried out the beheading of 27 hostages and tortured countless other hostages.

Emwazi was killed in a 2015 Syrian airstrike after a massive manhunt.

According to the New York Times, the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces captured Kotey and Elsheikh sometime in mid-January while fighting through the last few pockets of ISIS-controlled territory in Syria.

U.S. officials later confirmed their identities with fingerprints and other biometric measurements, according to military officials who spoke on anonymity to the paper due to the sensitivity of the case.

Elsheikh, who was profiled by BuzzFeed News in 2016 and identified as a “kind and softly spoken” man from West London, previously worked as a fairground mechanic and later recruited to the terrorist organization after a trip to Syria.

At this time it is unclear whether the U.S. military would take custody of the men to be prosecuted under the Justice Department. However, a senior official did confirm that they have provided valuable insight and information on remaining ISIS leadership.