New York Fire and Rescue on Monday responded to reports of a fire atop Trump Tower in Manhattan, after New Yorkers spotted clouds of black smoke coming from the top of the 58-story skyscraper around 7:30 a.m.

The top of Trump Tower is on Fire ????. @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/wGxr63fkWJ— ????Patsy????Dryden ???????????? (@Patta47cake) January 8, 2018

The fire is believed to have started in an electrical box, according to ABC reporter Aaron Katersky.

Eric Trump confirmed the incident, but did not share additional information beyond what was reported by television networks.

"There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!" Trump tweeted around 8:30 a.m.

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

NBC News confirmed fire crews are responding to a fire in the building and said there have not been any injuries related to the incident.

New York officials have not issued a statement, but dozens of locals have posted pictures of the smoke in Midtown Manhattan.