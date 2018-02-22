Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday swore in the first woman in history as head of the nation's nuclear weapons arsenal.

Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty was sworn in as administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, which under President Trump's fiscal 2019 budget proposal would comprise nearly half of the Energy Department's funding.

“I am especially proud of the fact that she is the first woman in history to lead the NNSA and look forward to working together to address the administration’s goal of modernizing our nuclear security enterprise,” Perry said.

Gordon-Hagerty has background in national security and combating weapons of mass destruction. She served as president of Tier Tech International Inc., which the Energy Department described as a small business owned by disabled veterans that provides "professional expertise to combating weapons of mass destruction terrorism worldwide."

Tier Tech was founded in 2003, the same year as the U.S. invasion of Iraq. The firm provides consulting services to clients seeking to stop or respond to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear terrorism global on land or at sea, according to the firm's website.

Gordon-Hagerty was also president and CEO of the consulting firm LEG Inc., which focuses on national security issues. She also served prior administrations in senior posts that included membership on the National Security Council, and began her career as a health physicist at the Energy Department's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

The lab houses the Weapons and Complex Integration Directorate, which is in charge of ensuring the nation's remaining nuclear weapon "deterrent remains safe, secure, and reliable," according to the lab's website.