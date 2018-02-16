One day after a mass shooting at a high school in South Florida, a 6th grade student from nearby Nova Middle School was arrested after she wrote and placed a note beneath the door of the assistant principal’s office that claimed she would shoot students and teachers, according to authorities.

“I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you ugly ass kids and teachers bitch,” the note read, according to CBS Miami. “I will bring the gun Feb. 16,18. BE prepared bitches!”

The student has been charged with one count of written threats to kill or do bodily injury — a felony. Surveillance video shows the student putting the note under the door, and authorities say she was crying when officers approached her.

The student provided a written confession and said another student had instructed her to place the note under the door and threatened to have a friend fight her if she did not comply.

"I placed a note under the AP door and I got caught on tape. My friend Sarai to write the letter or she will get her friend to fight me because she does not like because someone said that I like (name withheld). So to avoid getting into a fight with her friend I put the letter under the door.”

The girl was taken to the Broward Juvenile Assessment Center after her arrest.

The arrest followed a Wednesday shooting at a high school in the same county in Florida, which took the lives of 17 people.



Police identified the shooting suspect as expelled student Nikolas Cruz, 19, who was apprehended by authorities and has since confessed to the shooting.

Also this week, a student from ACES High School in Everett, Wash., was arrested after his grandmother found weapons in her home and concerning diary entries detailing a school shooting, according to HeraldNet.

The grandmother notified the police and the student was arrested with a knife and marijuana in his possession.