Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Friday called for FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down after the FBI failed to act on information regarding 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, the gunman in Wednesday's Florida school shooting.

The gunman responsible for 17 deaths in the shooting was flagged to the FBI for his “gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts.”

The FBI admitted they were contacted early last month by someone concerned with Cruz’s “desire to kill people,” and that person thought Cruz had the potential to conduct a school shooting. But the FBI admitted it didn't follow proper protocol by sending the information along to the Miami office, and Scott said that failure resulted in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

“Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it,” Scott said in a statement Friday. “An apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain.”

BREAKING: Florida Gov. Rick Scott calls for FBI director to resign in wake of Florida school shooting: "The FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable...The FBI Director needs to resign.” https://t.co/9bCjfMm5EF pic.twitter.com/BMO7bQ0pfz— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 16, 2018

Scott castigated the FBI for always promoting “see something, say something,” but then not doing anything about it when someone reported something.

“‘See something, say something’ is an incredibly important tool, and people must have confidence in the follow through from law enforcement,” Scott said. “The FBI Director needs to resign.”