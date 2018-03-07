A Florida grand jury on Wednesday charged 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz with 17 counts of first-degree murder following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month, according to multiple reports.

The charges have the potential to result in the death penalty if Cruz is convicted.

Cruz confessed on Feb. 15 to fatally shooting 17 people and injuring more than one dozen others with an AR-15 a day earlier.

The former Stoneman Douglas student abandoned his bulletproof vest and assault rifle in the surrounding area after he fled the scene the day of the attack.

A Fort Lauderdale, Fla., judge had ordered Cruz be held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.