Survivors of a Florida high school shooting lashed out at President Trump for linking FBI missteps on identifying the shooter to the Russia investigation.

Trump tweeted Sunday that it was “very sad” the FBI missed signals on 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, who is charged with murdering 17 people at Mason Stoney Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

He added the FBI is “spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion.”

Survivors of the shooting bashed Trump for trying to link the shooting to Russia.

A Twitter user named Kyra, who is a student at the school, tweeted that “my friends were brutally murdered and you have the nerve to make this about Russia. I cannot believe this.”

Student Morgan Williams called for Trump to “HAVE A DAMN HEART. You can keep all your fake and meaningless ‘thoughts and prayers.’”

Students from the high school announced on Sunday they are coordinating a nationwide March for Our Lives expected to prod action on gun control.

Cruz said on a YouTube post last year that he would be a “professional school shooter.” A user alerted the FBI to the post, but the agency said it had been unable to fully identify the user behind it, according to the BBC.