Multiple survivors who say they were inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when a former student opened fire, killing 17, slammed Fox News' Tomi Lahren on Twitter after she urged the "Left" to stop their "anti-gunowner agenda" and claimed the Massacre was not about guns.

Can the Left let the families grieve for even 24 hours before they push their anti-gun and anti-gunowner agenda? My goodness. This isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic. #FloridaShooting— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 15, 2018

"I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns," Twitter user Carly, who says she was inside the school during the shooting, wrote.

I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd— carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018

"A gun has killed 17 of my fellow classmates. A gun has traumatized my friends. My entire school, traumatized from this tragedy. This could have been prevented. Please stfu tomi," another survivor wrote.

A gun has killed 17 of my fellow classmates. A gun has traumatized my friends. My entire school, traumatized from this tragedy. This could have been prevented. Please stfu tomi https://t.co/qNo03ZE3Ev— kyra (@longlivekcx) February 15, 2018

Lahren tweeted after the shooting, calling for Democrats to stop their push for gun control because the shooting "isn't about a gun it's about another lunatic."

This isn't the first time Lahren has spoken out against those for renewing their push for gun control in the wake of a mass shootings. She made similar comments following the Las Vegas massacre in 2017.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said 17 people were killed on Wednesday, including 12 within the building, two just outside, one who died on the street near the school, and two who died later in the hospital.

The suspect taken into custody was identified as Nikolas Cruz, 19, who had been previously expelled from the high school.