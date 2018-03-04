The Florida Senate spent an emotion-filled Saturday debating whether to pass an amendment that would restrict access to guns in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month.

Lawmakers in the state Senate briefly approved a two-year moratorium on the sale of AR-15 rifles, like the one used in on the Feb. 14th massacre, but within 15 minutes shot it down, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The fast-moving series of legislative maneuvering began with an unrecorded voice vote and Senate President Joe Negron, R, ruled that the amendment passed. However, it was reconsidered and overturned by a follow-up roll call vote, allowed by chamber rules. Most of the Republican senators, who make up the majority, voted to overturn the vote, but two did side with the Democrats in the 21-17 tally.

The Florida Senate will meet on Monday for a final vote on gun measures.

The debate came just a few short weeks after tragedy struck their state and gun violence took 17 lives.

Some Republicans argued that a ban on AR-15 rifles would be unconstitutional and take guns away from law-abiding citizens, whereas the Democrats, who have some GOP support, cited an assault weapons ban in Maryland that has been upheld by a federal appeals court.

Despite the Democratic push, buffeted by student survivors who have hit the cable-news TV circuit calling for gun reform, more of their proposals, including a permanent assault rifle ban and mandatory gun registration, also failed, the Times said.

Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, has voiced support for stricter gun control measures after the shooting, advocating for raising the minimum age for purchasing rifles to 21 years old and banning bump stocks.