A survivor of the Florida school shooting called out first lady Melania Trump on Twitter, asking her to have a conversation with President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., if her platform is to combat cyberbullying.

“Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back,” Lauren Hogg wrote Friday.

Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back— Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

She said Trump Jr.’s actions have made other people believe that it’s acceptable to call Hogg and her family “horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community.”

Hogg then blamed the Trump family for making her situation worse.

“I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family,” she wrote.

&created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community. I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family.— Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) February 23, 2018

Conspiracy theorists have accused Hogg’s brother, David, of being “coached” by his father, a former FBI agent, to call for stricter gun regulations. David Hogg has also been accused of being a paid “crisis actor.”

Rebecca Boldrick, the mother of Lauren and David, told the Washington Post that the conspiracy theories circulating online have led to death threats against her family.

Trump Jr. “liked” two tweets earlier this week peddling the conspiracy theories about David Hogg and his former FBI agent father. He approved of a similar tweet a day after the mass shooting that appeared to blame the FBI for the massacre.

The first lady’s office did not respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.