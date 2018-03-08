Tony Tooke, chief of the U.S. Forest Service, resigned from his post effective Wednesday as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct and an investigation spearheaded by the Agriculture Department.

Earlier this month, a "PBS NewsHour" investigation exposed a culture of sexual harassment and assault at the agency, and those individuals who reported incidents faced retribution.

The investigation also found that Tooke faced allegations of sexual misconduct and engaged in relationships with subordinates prior to leading the agency.

In his resignation letter, Tooke recognized that the PBS report “prompted an [Agriculture Department] investigation, which I requested and fully support, and with which I have cooperated.”

“I have been forthright during the review, but I cannot combat every inaccuracy that is reported in the news media,” Tooke wrote in an email Wednesday. “What I can control, however, are decisions I make today and the choice of a path for the future that is best for our employees, the Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I must also think about what is best for my family.”

“Therefore, I have decided that what is needed right now is for me to step down as Forest Service Chief and make way for a new leader that can ensure future success for all employees and the agency,” he added.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed last week that the agency had “engaged an independent investigator” to seek information on the allegations, according to PBS.

Tooke has served at the agency for almost 40 years and assumed his position as chief in September.