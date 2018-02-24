Elaine Duke, the Department of Homeland Security's former acting secretary, announced Friday evening she will retire in April from her current role as deputy secretary.

"Elaine has selflessly served the federal government for three decades, and this department for more than 10 years spanning multiple secretaries," DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement.

Duke was nominated last January as deputy secretary and was confirmed to that position in March. In late July, President Trump tapped then-Sec. John Kelly for White House chief of staff.

Duke, 59, led the department through early December when Kirstjen Nielsen was confirmed by the Senate to head DHS.

During her time as acting secretary, Duke oversaw the department's response to three massive hurricanes that hit Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Duke made the decision to waive the Jones Act for 10 days, which allowed foreign countries to help transport aid to the Caribbean territory, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands.

She also opened for the first time ever the DHS Surge Force Capacity to other federal agencies so that staff from across the government could help respond to natural disasters and other emergencies.

"Since taking office, she has been instrumental in helping the department address emerging threats and in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from the 2017 hurricane season. The department greatly benefited from her expert knowledge and understanding of DHS issues – particularly with respect to procurement, personnel, and management," Nielsen added. "I wish Elaine and her family all the best in her retirement, and I look forward to her remaining an active supporter of you, the men and women of DHS."

Prior to her recent leadership DHS roles, she served as DHS undersecretary for management under George W. Bush and Barack Obama's administrations.