Former Bernie Sanders surrogate Jonathan Tasini apologized Thursday for urging his Twitter followers to thank "God" for trying to "clean up the stink" after a train carrying Republican lawmakers slammed into a truck en route to a retreat and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy announced his retirement from Congress.

"Apologies people. It was poked out in midst of convo w 2 colleagues on the deep racism/hypocrisy/criminality promoted by GOP or as GOPer Amanda Carpenter says, gaslighting of America. Deleting," Tasini wrote on Twitter, referring to an ex-communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who has since become a CNN commentator.

Apologies people. It was poked out in midst of convo w 2 colleagues on the deep racism/hypocrisy/criminality promoted by GOP or as GOPer Amanda Carpenter says, gaslighting of America . Deleting.— Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 31, 2018

Earlier, Tasini tweeted: "Wow, btwn train full of Goopers hitting truck and this, God is working hard today to clean up the stink. Thank her. #TreyGowdy #goptrainwreck."

The political strategist, who stumped for Sanders, I-Vt., during the 2016 election, also attached a hyperlink to a news story regarding Gowdy's decision to step down after serving eight years in the House.

The White House confirmed one fatality and one serious injury in the train crash in Albemarle County, Va., but added no member of Congress or their staff had been critically hurt.

Gowdy, R-S.C., was elected to office in 2010 following a career in the justice system, to which he plans to return.