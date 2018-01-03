Former George W. Bush administration ethics lawyer Richard Painter tore into President Trump on social media Tuesday for Trump's antagonistic tweet comparing his so-called "nuclear button" to that of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

"Two psychologically unfit men crowing about their nukes. This is not a good way to start the New Year. Congress needs to deal with one of them and the UN Security Council needs to deal with the other," Painter wrote on Twitter, referring to Trump and the hermit kingdom's dictator.

"This Tweet alone is grounds for removal from office under the 25th Amendment. This man should not have nukes," Painter continued, this time alluding specifically to the president.

Earlier, Trump asked someone from Kim's "depleted food starved regime" to inform their leader that the president had a "much bigger & more powerful" nuclear button than his.

“And my Button works!” Trump added.

Although presidents do not have a “nuclear button,” they do have access to a briefcase known as a “football” that contains communication infrastructure and a briefing booklet outlining several war options in case of emergency.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment stipulates that Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet can write to Congress asking for Trump to be removed if they believe the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

A previous Trump tweet calling for former Clinton aide Huma Abedin to be jailed and claiming that the Justice Department is part of the "deep state" also drew a similar reaction from Painter.

"This Tweet is yet more evidence that this man is unfit for office in a democracy. House and Senate Republicans are nuts not to remove him," Painter, the current vice chairman of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington group, wrote.