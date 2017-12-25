Former President George W. Bush’s top ethics lawyer thanked President Trump for making special counsel Robert Mueller’s job “easier.”

"Using Twitter on Christmas Eve to intimidate a witness (McCabe) in a criminal investigation is not a very Christian way to celebrate the holiday," Richard Painter tweeted Sunday. "But it does make Mr. Mueller’s job easier and that’s a nice thing to do. Merry Christmas!"

Painter, who is now the vice-chairman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, served in the Bush administration from 2005 to 2007.

CREW was up until recently embroiled in a high-profile lawsuit against Trump for violating the the U.S. Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause due to his owning of numerous business interests with his name on them.

The case was dismissed on Dec. 21.

Painter, who often criticizes Trump on Twitter, was referencing Trump’s tweets over the weekend about FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey.

"How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" Trump tweeted Saturday amid reports that McCabe would retire in early 2018.

The Washington Post reported that McCabe was waiting to retire when he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits.

Trump took issue with this as well, tweeting: "FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!"

Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Russia has denied it meddled, and Trump has denied collusion, calling Mueller’s investigation a "witch-hunt."