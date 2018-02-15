An former campaign aide to Hillary Clinton has submitted the relevant paperwork to run for California governor, according to a new report.

Amanda Renteria filed the paperwork but did not make an announcement about her run. The move came after more high-profile Democrats had entered the race and fundraised millions of dollars for more than a year.

She has been serving as an aide to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who announced Wednesday she would be resigning from her post so she could run in the gubernatorial race in an effort to replace outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown.

“I wish her a great deal of luck,” Becerra told the Los Angeles Times. “I hired her because I knew she was pretty capable. I hold her in high regard.”

This isn’t Renteria’s first run for public office. She ran for a U.S. House seat in 2014, but was beaten by incumbent Rep. David Valadao.

Other Democrats who have already announced they are running include Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state treasurer John Chiang, and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin.