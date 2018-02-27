George W. Bush communications director Nicolle Wallace and ex-Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele commiserated on Monday about the loneliness they experience as critics of the GOP.

"I think it's important to just, you know, cut the B.S. There's no joy and glory at being at war with your own party," Wallace said on her MSNBC program "Deadline: White House."

"It's the generosity of Democrats that find our critiques, you know, we've got nothing to lose so they're heartfelt and they're authentic. But at the end of the day, we're not trusted by either side and it's lonely, and it's depressing, and it makes you doubt what you spent your life and your career doing and building," she continued.

"This fight is worth it for me"



Fmr. RNC Chairman @MichaelSteele responds to the racially charged remark made about him at CPAC w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/YF7UviAYxI— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) February 26, 2018

Wallace and Steele had earlier been discussing how the communications director for the American Conservative Union, Ian Walters, said at the Ronald Reagan dinner Friday night that it was a mistake to elevate Steele to RNC chair from 2009 to 2011 because he was "a black guy."

Steele then confronted Conservative Political Action Conference head Matt Schlapp on Saturday over Walters' remark.

During the exchange, Schlapp suggested Steele "have some grace" when dealing with members of his own party.

But Wallace on Monday defended Steele, adding Steele didn't disapprove of the "conservative aspects of Trump's presidency," rather he had censured the "more racist" elements of the administration.

Both Wallace and Steele have been vocal critics of President Trump when he was a candidate during the 2016 campaign and since his inauguration.