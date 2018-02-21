Former MSNBC anchor Dylan Ratigan announced Wednesday afternoon in Saranac Lake, N.Y. that he is running for Congress in New York’s 12th District.

Ratigan followed up his announcement with a string of tweets that listed what he would stand for and why he would make a good representative for that district in New York.

“We’re running a different kind of campaign,” Ratigan tweeted, including a link to his official campaign website. “I’m running for Congress in NY-12 as Dylan Ratigan from Saranac Lake.”

In a follow-up tweet, he said he had never once cast a vote in a political election. And even though he always worked for revealing the truth throughout his journalism career, that wasn’t enough any more.

“I’m running for Congress, but I’ve never voted in my life,” Ratigan posted to Twitter Wednesday. “I always thought the choices available didn't reflect the potential leadership for this country. I worked for truth via journalism, and small business via veteran run farms. I thought that was enough. I was wrong.”

Ratigan added he would be running as a Democratic nominee and would be working to boost security for Medicare and Medicaid.

Ratigan worked for MSNBC for three years on "The Dylan Ratigan Show" before leaving the network and the television industry for good in 2012. Before MSNBC, he worked for Bloomberg News and was an anchor for CNBC.