Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele said Friday he believes President Trump is racist.

“I do. I think at this point the evidence is incontrovertible. It’s right there,” Steele told MSNBC on Friday.

Q: Do you think this president is racist?



Former RNC chair Michael Steele: "Yeah, I do. At this point the evidence is incontrovertible. It's right there." pic.twitter.com/rE3Yli0609— Axios (@axios) January 12, 2018

Trump has come under scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats for comments he made during a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers at the White House on Thursday. During a discussion on a deal for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with the group, Trump reportedly used vulgar language when discussing Haiti and African nations.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole counties coming here?” Trump asked meeting attendees, referencing countries in Africa.

The president also made a derogatory comment about Haiti when Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., was discussing temporary protected status for people from El Salvador, Honduras, and Haiti.

“’Haitians? Do we need more Haitians?’” Durbin recalled Trump saying.

Many lawmakers are now calling for the president to apologize, and his comments have drawn sharp rebukes. But Trump has denied he referred to Haiti as a "shithole."

"Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said 'take them out.' Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!" Trump tweeted Friday morning.