Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke took a swing at the media on Saturday in response to reports about a past FBI investigation that looked into his emails.

“BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them,” the ex-Sheriff tweeted. “Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown”

BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown pic.twitter.com/T2NY2psHCR— David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

Along with the tweet was a photoshopped picture of him kicking CNN in the face while President Trump held the cable news company in place.

Clarke, who resigned from his role as sheriff in August, is a longtime Trump surrogate who often appears on Fox News.

Clarke wrote in separate tweet: “LYING Lib media spreads FAKE NEWS about me and @realDonaldTrump to fool their liberal followers into believing LIES because as Mrs. Bill Clinton once said, ‘Look, the average DEMOCRAT VOTER is just plain STUPID. They’re easy to manipulate.’Classic!”

LYING Lib media spreads FAKE NEWS about me and @realDonaldTrump to fool their liberal followers into believing LIES because as Mrs. Bill Clinton once said, “Look, the average DEMOCRAT VOTER is just plain STUPID. They’re easy to manipulate.” Classic! pic.twitter.com/8n5tIZKOcI— David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

On Friday, multiple news organizations published reports on a FBI search warrant from March, related to an intimidation lawsuit, to look into the ex-sheriff’s personal email after the court filing was made public this week. These outlets, including the Washington Examiner, noted that the FBI probe closed in May.

Still, Clarke said reports of him being under FBI investigation are “fake news” being used as a tactic to silence him.

Clarke's tweet that mentioned making the media "taste" their own blood was reported to Twitter, but the company reported back to Clarke to say he was not found to be in violation of its rules.

Clarke shared the message from Twitter and claimed he is "[w]inning against LYING LIB MEDIA and Whiney SNOWFLAKES again."