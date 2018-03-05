Lanny Davis, a former special counsel to President Bill Clinton, said Monday that he agrees with President Trump that "narcissist" former FBI director James Comey should have been fired earlier.

"I do agree with Donald Trump on one thing and that's James Comey should have been fired ... because he thinks he gets to choose which rules to follow and which rules not," Davis said on "Fox and Friends" Monday.

"Why? Because he is a narcissist who gets to decide who is right and who is wrong rather than following the rules," he added.

Davis argued that if Comey had not reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state, she would have been elected president instead of Trump.

Davis did point out that although he agrees with Trump's firing of Comey, he thinks the president fired him for the wrong reasons.

"President Trump fired him because he was troubled about the Russia investigation and I think that was the wrong reason," Davis said.

The longtime Clinton ally was on Fox News promoting his book, The Unmaking of the President 2016, in which he makes similar arguments regarding Comey and the 2016 presidential election.