Mark Corallo, a former spokesman for President Trump’s legal team, is expected to interview with special counsel Robert Mueller and reveal a previously unknown call between Trump and Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, according to a report Wednesday.

The phone call concerns the aftermath of the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump associates and a Russian lawyer in 2016 at Trump Tower, a focal point of the Russia inquiry.

Corallo is anticipated to say Hicks told Trump during the phone call that emails from Trump Jr. concerning the meeting “will never get out,” causing Corallo to be concerned that Hicks could be thinking about obstructing justice, sources told the New York Times.

Meanwhile, a Hick’s lawyer, Robert Trout, refuted that Hicks ever made the remark.

“She never said that,” Trout said in a statement to the Times. “And the idea that Hope Hicks ever suggested that emails or other documents would be concealed or destroyed is completely false.”

The emails eventually were released and show that Trump Jr. was told the Russian lawyer at the meeting would be able to provide harmful information on Trump's Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

“If it’s what you say I love especially later in the summer,” Trump Jr. wrote in one of the emails.

The Trump Tower meeting has served as a focal point of investigations being conducted by several congressional committees and Mueller, who are all probing whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

Mueller is also curious about the process by which Trump's aides helped to devise a statement explaining the meeting. Mueller's team has already pressed some White House officials about the statement, and the topic is something Trump could be grilled on should he be interviewed by prosecutors as they probe how direct his oversight was in the composition of the statement.

Although Trump said he welcomes the opportunity to speak with Mueller, Trump’s lawyer said the details still need to be worked out.