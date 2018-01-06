Former Trump campaign digital director Brad Parscale took to social media Friday to rip the new Trump administration tell-all book, describing Jared Kushner and Eric Trump as integral figures to President Trump's meteoric rise to the White House.

"Truth: Jared Kushner and @EricTrump were joint deputy campaign managers to @realDonaldTrump. Nobody else. Not one person made a decision without their approval," Parscale wrote on Twitter, referring to the president's son-in-law and second-eldest son.

"Others just took credit for this family’s amazing ability. I’m done with all these lies. They will be embarrassed!" he added.

Kushner now serves as a White House adviser in the West Wing, while Eric Trump leads the Trump Organization along with older brother Donald Trump Jr.

Parscale's online missives were aimed at staunchly defending the first family against disparaging claims made in Michael Wolff's new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

But they also shed light on the Trump campaign's hierarchical structure as key personnel are probed by federal and congressional investigators examining possible collusion with Russia in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Parscale has been questioned over whether he and Kushner worked with Russia bots and trolls as part of the voter data operation they managed to target likely supporters with disinformation.