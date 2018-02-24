A total of four Broward County Sheriff’s deputies failed to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during last week's mass shooting, according to a new report.

On Friday, it was reported that Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, who served as the armed school resource officer, did not enter the school as the shooting occurred.

But Peterson wasn’t the only one — three other Broward County Sheriff’s deputies also remained outside the school with their pistols drawn as they took cover behind their vehicles, CNN reports.

Additionally, the Coral Springs police officers who arrived at the school later were frustrated and surprised that the sheriff’s deputies did not accompany them as they entered the school, sources told CNN.

It’s uncertain if the shooter was present in the building once the Coral Springs police reached the school.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Thursday revealed video footage of Peterson that showed he did not enter the school upon arriving at the west side of the high school’s freshman building, despite the fact he was armed.

“Devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words,” Israel said Thursday to reporters, noting Peterson should have entered the building and killed the shooter.

Peterson was initially suspended, but ended up resigning instead.

In total, 17 people lost their lives in the shooting. Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspect, is in custody and faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.