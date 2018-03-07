A conservative advocacy group wants President Trump to appoint CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow to take the place of outgoing economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Kudlow has served as an adviser to Trump, particularly on the tax reform plan, and would FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon said he's the best choice to advise the White House on economics.

“Larry Kudlow would be an excellent choice to replace Cohn," Brandon said. "He’s a former economist in the Ronald Reagan administration with the knowledge and the experience necessary to advise the president on ‘America First’ policies that will continue growing the economy and creating jobs through free markets, lower taxes, and less regulation."

But Kudlow, like Cohn, does not back Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Kudlow refused to comment on Wednesday on reports that he might be on Trump's list of candidates to replace Cohn.

"I don't have any comments on that stuff," Kudlow said on CNBC. "I just don't want to walk through all those scenarios."