The co-founders of Fusion GPS, the opposition research company that commissioned the infamous "Trump dossier," condemned Republicans for "selectively" leaking details of their testimony to media outlets "on the far right."

In an op-ed published in the New York Times on Tuesday, Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch complained GOP investigators refuse to release the full transcripts of their firm's testimony and sought to "correct the record."

The firm's efforts, funded in part by Hillary Clinton's campaign, led to the Trump dossier, which contains a number of salacious and unverified claims about President Trump's ties to Russia.

Simpson and Fritsch pointed to Trump's allies in Congress who have "dug through our bank records and sought to tarnish our firm to punish us for highlighting his links to Russia."

They also knocked conservative news outlets and their former employer, the Wall Street Journal, for spinning "a succession of mendacious conspiracy theories about our motives and backers."

The pair claim that contrary to GOP concerns, they don't believe the dossier was the impetus for the FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and that sources told them that federal investigators took it seriously because it corroborated other sources of information.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that it was Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos who sparked the investigation after he drunkenly admitted to an Australian diplomat the Russians had damaging information on Clinton weeks before WikiLeaks published emails stolen from Democrats.

Simpson and Fritsch said they encouraged congressional investigators to "look into the bank records of Deutsche Bank and others that were funding Mr. Trump’s businesses." But that advice was ignored, they claim.

They also allege they testified that they had no prior knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign officials, and Russians.

About Michael Steele, the "highly respected Russia expert" who compiled the dossier, Simpson and Fritsch wrote the only specific instructions they gave him was to answer one question: "Why did Mr. Trump repeatedly seek to do deals in a notoriously corrupt police state that most serious investors shun?"

"What came back shocked us," they wrote. "Mr. Steele’s sources in Russia (who were not paid) reported on an extensive — and now confirmed — effort by the Kremlin to help elect Mr. Trump president. Mr. Steele saw this as a crime in progress and decided he needed to report it to the F.B.I."