Top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn declared his resignation hours after clashing with President Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, according to a report.

Trump had pressured Cohn to cooperate on his administration's plan to institute sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, sources told Bloomberg. Cohn, who opposed such trade measures in favor of a free-trade approach, declined to concede.

Cohn's impending departure was revealed Tuesday afternoon, but neither Trump nor Cohn revealed any animosity in their statements on the news.

Cohn said he is "grateful" to Trump for the opportunity to serve as head of the National Economic Council, touting their success in getting tax reform signed into law.

Trump complimented Cohn for doing a "superb job in driving our agenda."