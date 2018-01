Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The milestone makes their marriage the longest of any presidential couple in U.S. history. Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter have been married for 71 years.

The Bushes were wed on Jan. 6, 1945, at the First Presbyterian Church in Rye, N.Y.

George H.W. Bush, 93, became the longest-living commander in chief in November.