Comedian George Lopez vowed to quit golfing until President Trump passes legislation to protect illegal immigrants protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“The president is an avid golfer, as am I, and I will not golf until there is a clean Dream act,” Lopez told TMZ on Tuesday night. “I stand with DACA and the president should as well because these are educated young people that America needs.”

Lopez insisted that he will not step foot onto a golf course until “all of these people are welcome in the United States like guests are welcome at country clubs.”

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been working to find a solution to maintain the program that protects those who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation, which the president set in motion to expire on March 5th.

Lopez, a longtime vocal critic of Trump, is set to host his annual celebrity golf tournament in May, so it is unclear whether he will get his wish granted in time.