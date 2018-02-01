A Georgia Republican running for governor is boycotting the Super Bowl and other NFL games over the national anthem protests and the league’s rejection of an ad in its game program from a veterans group urging fans to stand when the “Star Spangled Banner” plays.

“The overpaid crybabies kneeling during our national anthem no longer deserve my patronage,” Michael Williams said in a statement Thursday. “Without the support of viewers, most of them would be nobodys (sic) that wouldn’t qualify to be garbage men.”

Williams, a state senator, took issue with the players who take a knee during the national anthem, as well as the NFL’s decision not to enact a policy requiring them to stand. He also criticized the league for rejecting an advertisement from AMVETS in the Super Bowl game program that referenced the national anthem protests.

The proposed full-page ad from the veterans group showed service members carrying the flag, along with the words #PleaseStand.

The NFL wanted the ad to be changed, and a spokesman for the league said they asked AMVETS to use another phrase, such as “Please Honor Our Veterans” or “Please Stand for Our Veterans."

"When a simple ad from American Veterans association with the phrase, '#PleaseStand' is too controversial for the NFL, they have become too controversial for me,” Williams said. “They have no issue airing left-leaning political ads, but ads related to our veterans and 2nd amendment (sic) rights are banned.”

The Republican candidate for governor said he would begin watching games when the league comes “back to our veterans, law enforcement, and the millions of Americans they have ostracized.”

Williams isn’t the first gubernatorial candidate taking aim at the NFL ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Catherine Templeton, a Republican running for governor of South Carolina, said in an ad released Wednesday she will not be tuning into Super Bowl LII.

“You just stand up. It is spoiled, entitled, ridiculous for people who are living under the freedom that was provided by the people who defended that flag to kneel,” she said.

Templeton also tweeted at President Trump, who has condemned the NFL and players who kneel, to let him know she “won’t enrich the NFL” by watching Sunday’s game.