Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle threatened to kill any tax legislation that would benefit Delta Air Lines after the company said it was ending its partnership with the National Rifle Association in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back,” Cagle tweeted Monday.

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.— Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

The Atlanta-based airline is one of several companies cutting ties to the NRA as the gun control debate heats up after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month.

The Republican called on companies cutting ties to the NRA to put “their money where their mouth is instead of engaging in viewpoint discrimination against conservatives and law-abiding gun owners.”

“If corporate America wants to make a positive difference on gun violence, it should donate a portion of its profits to mental health treatments and school safety initiatives,” he said in a statement.

Discriminating against law-abiding gun owners will not solve the problem #2A #gapol pic.twitter.com/DqR6PePBd7— Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 25, 2018

Cagle is running for Georgia governor this year.