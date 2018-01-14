Fox News' Geraldo Rivera called on President Trump to apologize for the “shithole countries” remark he reportedly made during an immigration meeting with lawmakers last week.

“@realDonaldTrump last week I told you on phone that I love you like a brother,” Rivera tweeted Saturday afternoon.

@realDonaldTrump last week I told you on phone that I love you like a brother. In that spirit I ask you to apologize for your unfortunate remarks. I’m in hospital getting back surgery My skilled compassionate nurse is from #Kenya She told me how you’d hurt her family’s feelings.— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2018

“In that spirit I ask you to apologize for your unfortunate remarks. I’m in hospital getting back surgery My skilled compassionate nurse is from #Kenya She told me how you’d hurt her family’s feelings,” he continued.

The Fox News employee penned a follow-up tweet, calling on the president to “take this opportunity” to “reach out and make your Administration more inclusive.”

Take this opportunity @realDonaldTrump to reach out and make your Administration more inclusive; make it reflect the wonderful mosaic that comprises the nation you are privileged to lead— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 13, 2018

Rivera is one of many Republicans to call on the president to apologize after it was reported he made offensive statements about Haiti and African nations, including a reference to "shithole countries,"

Trump denied the “shithole” remark in a tweet on Friday, but did acknowledge using “tough” language during the meeting Thursday.