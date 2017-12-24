Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin received an unlikely, and likely unwelcome, holiday gift Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that horse manure wrapped in holiday gift wrap was delivered outside Mnuchin's home in Bel-Air.

A neighbor discovered the package on Mnunchin’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. local time on the 900 block of Bel Air Road and reported it to police.

The package was first reported as suspicious, but LAPD Sgt. R. Briggs and authorities later deemed it to not be a threat.

Authorities’ investigation cleared around 8 p.m. local time.

When the bomb squad opened the package, they found a “pretty good quantity” of horse manure inside, Briggs said.

LAPD West Los Angeles Area Watch Commander Rob Weise said Mnuchin was home at the time of the incident and "was made aware of the situation," but was not in immediate danger.

According to NBC Los Angeles, there was a Christmas card inside the package with a reference to Mnuchin and President Trump. There was no threat, but sources say it made a negative reference to the $1.5 trillion tax bill signed by the president on Friday.

Mnuchin, who joined Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 after working in both the finance and film industries, is reportedly worth $300 million.

According to previous reports, he bought the property at 969 Bel Air Road in 2009 for $26.5 million.