Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter, informed authorities she occasionally helped Stephen Paddock load ammunition into magazines and, as a result, her fingerprints were probably on some bullets, according to unsealed court documents.

No evidence suggested “criminal involvement” by Danley at the time the Oct. 3 document was published, but investigators also did not rule out the possibility. Danley was out of the country in the Philippines to visit her family when the Oct. 1 attack occurred.

The documents appear to show Paddock exchanged emails about purchasing rifles and bump stocks several months before the attack. A bump stock device allows semi-automatic weapons to fire in a similar fashion to automatic ones and was used during Paddock's attack.

The documents said Paddock also received an email suggesting he try an AR-style rifle before purchasing one. Paddock responded with interest in trying several scopes and various types of ammunition.

Authorities have no update on Paddock’s motive.

Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel upon concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

He was found dead in his hotel room by law enforcement after the shooting.