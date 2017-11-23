In a remarkably fast shift aimed at quelling the furor over “dark political ads” on the internet, especially from foreign groups, Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter this week all took action to let users figure out the sponsors of political ads.

The transparency campaign was kicked off by Twitter late Monday when it promised to disclose the identify of advertisers. It will also put a notice on political ads that in the past have been crafted to look like any old tweet. From now on they will be identified at the top as a "political account" and carry the phrase “promoted by” at the end.

Twitter is also going to let users complain about ads.

Google and Facebook, in prepared testimony given at a Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, also announced their plans to make easier for users to identify advertisers.

Google said it will put a special icon on ads to let users click to see the advertiser or sponsor of a post.

And Facebook said it is creating “transparency centers” to allow any user to see what ads are currently running on the platform, including dark posts and posts that are not targeted to a specific user. They will be requiring advertisers to disclose themselves in election ads.

The effort beats Congress, the White House and the Federal Election Commission to the punch in the war on false political and advocacy ads on the internet.

One prominent public relations consultant who controls the digital accounts for several advocacy groups told Secrets that the changes will let social media users better understand who is behind paid posts.

But, he said, the effort is also likely to stop many advocacy campaigns done by groups because viewers might consider their arguments in ads or posts as political posturing once people know who is behind the campaigns.

