A Republican congressman said last week that Jews were killed during the Holocaust because they were unarmed, as he defended the idea of arming teachers to prevent further mass shootings in schools.

Rep. Donald Young, R-Alaska, made the remarks in response to a question from Dimitri Shein, an Alaska Democrat running for Young's House seat.

"How many millions of people were shot and killed because they were unarmed? Fifty million in Russia, because their citizens weren’t armed. How many Jews were put into the ovens because they were unarmed?” Young said.

The video of Young's response was published to YouTube by Shein this week.

Young, now serving in his 23rd term in the House, has received nearly $250,000 from the National Rifle Association throughout his tenure in office, according to a New York Times report.

"If you don't like it, you can vote against me," Young said.