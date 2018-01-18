The Republican National Committee fundraised $132.5 million in 2017, more than double what it expects the Democratic National Committee to announce it raised last year, a GOP official with knowledge of both numbers told the Washington Examiner Thursday.

The GOP hauled in $11.1 million in December, making it one of nine months in 2017 that it broke its fundraising records for those months.

"Our strong fundraising numbers reflect voters’ optimism and continued support as President Trump fulfills his promises to the American people," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

"In his first year, President Trump delivered a historic tax cut to the middle-class, slashed regulations, and grew our economy. We look forward to electing more Republican leaders to Congress who will support President Trump's winning agenda on behalf of the American people."

The $132.5 million is the most a party chairperson for either party has raised in a non-election year.

The fundraising record comes a year after McDaniel was appointed to replace Reince Priebus, who was tapped for White House chief of staff.

"The terrific December fundraising surpassed expectations. Our only explanation is that we are beginning to see the public appreciation and awareness the tax bill is having of this administration’s power to support everyday Americans," RNC Finance Chairman Steve Wynn said in a statement.

The RNC said its higher-than-average fundraising numbers have allowed it to expand its field program to now be the party's largest-ever operation.

The GOP now has bases across 22 states, trained nearly 5,000 fellows, contacted 11 million voters in 2017, and grown its investment into data and digital operations.

The RNC had $38.8 million cash on hand and no debt heading into 2018.

The Democrats have not released their fundraising numbers for December, but are expected to by the end of the week when the Federal Election Commission releases data from last month.

Following the November report, the DNC had raised $60.7 million in 2017 and had $6.3 million cash on hand as well as $2.6 million in debt.

While the RNC has a significant lead over the DNC, Democrats' campaign committees in the House and Senate have the advantage over their Republican counterparts.

The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee raised $85 million in 2017 - $12 million more than the previous year.

However, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which has not released December numbers yet, was at $96 million as of Thursday.

Over in the upper chamber, the National Republican Senatorial Committee took in $41.5 million last year. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee raised nearly $48 million.