Republican Rep. Luke Messer suggested President Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize if talks with North Korea lead to the disarmament of its nuclear weapons capabilities.

“If North Korea talks lead to concrete action, President Trump should be well on his way to his own Nobel Peace Prize,” Messer said in a statement Thursday.

South Korean officials said earlier this week that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had signaled a willingness to talk about dismantling his nuclear weapons program. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that the two countries are still “a long ways from negotiations.” Such talks would be a massive shift in relations between the two countries.

Messer credited Trump’s “strong leadership” and “decisive action” for North Korea’s apparent willingness to talk.

“Meaningful talks would be more progress than we saw during the entire Obama Administration,” Messer said. “President Obama received a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for being a charming presidential candidate. If North Korea disarms, President Trump's Nobel Peace Prize would be well deserved.”

Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize in his first term “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”