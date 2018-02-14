A senior Republican on the House Veterans' Affairs Committee said Wednesday that VA Secretary David Shulkin should resign immediately after the agency’s inspector general found he and his chief of staff misused taxpayer dollars and misled the Department of Veterans Affairs ethics officials about a trip to Europe last year.

“It's exactly corruption and abuses like this that doesn't help our veterans. @SecShulkin must RESIGN now. @realDonaldTrump ran on accountability, it starts here. VA chief Shulkin, staff misled ethics officials about Eurotrip, report - The Washington Post,” Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., tweeted Wednesday.

It's exactly corruption and abuses like this that doesn't help our veterans. @SecShulkin must RESIGN now. @realDonaldTrump ran on accountability, it starts here. VA chief Shulkin, staff misled ethics officials about Eurotrip, report - The Washington Post https://t.co/hJ3slooxQr— Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) February 14, 2018

The internal watchdog for the Department of Veterans Affairs released a report Wednesday that said Shulkin acted improperly when he accepted tickets to Wimbledon and misrepresented how he obtained the tickets to the agency’s ethics officials.

The inspector general determined that Shulkin’s chief of staff, Vivica Wright Simpson, altered an email to ensure the government would pay for travel for Shulkin’s wife for the European trip. The 11-day excursion to Europe cost the federal government $122,000.

Shulkin has denied any wrongdoing.