Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Monday joined a small but growing number of Republicans who have called for the public release of a Democratic memo that serves as a rebuttal to the initial GOP memo.

"I just read the memo written by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, and I hope that this minority report will be made public this week. With so much at stake, both the Nunes and Schiff memos should be available to all Americans," Banks, who is not a member of the committee, tweeted Monday.

"The #Memo released last week is neither as damaging or vindicating as some Republicans have claimed, but it is also not as irrelevant as many Democrats want it to be," he added. "Moving forward we need to focus on the facts, ensure the rights of American citizens are protected, and hold accountable those who abuse the FISA process."

Banks now joins House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Reps. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Peter King, R-N.Y., in expressing support for the Democratic document to be cleared by the House Intelligence Committee and President Trump.

"Rep. Gowdy supports the exact same process for the minority memo as he did the majority memo," said Gowdy's spokeswoman Amanda Gonzalez.

Last week, Republicans shared a memo accusing FBI and Justice Department officials of overstepping their boundaries when they used a Democratic-funded dossier's contents to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Earlier Monday, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, called for the FISA application, including the affidavit attached but not the methods and sources, to be released so the public understands the full context of the basis for the application.