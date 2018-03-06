Two Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee, Peter King of New York and Mike Conaway of Texas, said the group of lawmakers is nearing the end of a year-long investigation to possible collusion between the Russian government and President Trump's campaign in the 2016 election.

"I think it's gone about as far as we can, but that's not for me to decide," King told CNN in a hallway interview Tuesday when asked if the probe was running into a dead end. "I would say, to me, I don't see anything else out there that hasn't been explored. I think the Senate is pretty much on the same page."

Conaway echoes King's thoughts and said he also believes the House panel has seen enough to reach a conclusion.

"All investigations have a natural conclusion. As soon as we have everybody interviewed, we'll start working on the report, we'll get the report finalized, and we'll move forward. Every investigation ought to have a conclusion, including this one. So we're coming towards the end of it," he said.

On Thursday, the House committee is scheduled to interview Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who initially appeared before the group in mid-2016.

The committee was launched last March 1, while the Senate Intelligence Committee commenced its own probe Jan. 10, 2017.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, and the Justice Department's special counsel investigations are also taking place at this time.