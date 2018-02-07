The MAGA Coalition, a political group whose founders have promoted far-right conspiracy theories, paid former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka to advise the group, according to a new report.

Gorka’s company, the Threat Knowledge Group, was paid $40,000 by the MAGA Coalition last year after Gorka left his post at the White House. The payments came in $20,000 increments in September and October, according to the Daily Beast, citing Federal Election Commission records.

The MAGA Coalition has promoted conspiracy theories including those related to the 2016 death of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer, and “Pizzagate,” a term used to describe the theory that Hillary Clinton and other top Democrats oversaw a child sex trafficking ring in the basement a D.C. pizzeria.

Gorka is currently a Fox News contributor. He left the White House in August 2017.