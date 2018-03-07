California Gov. Jerry Brown said Wednesday Attorney General Jeff Sessions was basically declaring war against the state by opening up a lawsuit against California for their “sanctuary city” policies.

Brown and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, both Democrats, appeared together in Sacramento following the announcement of the lawsuit, the New York Times reported.

“This is basically going to war against the state of California,” Brown said. “This is pure red meat for the base … The Trump administration is full of liars.”

The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a federal district court in Sacramento over three separate states government's’ immigration policies.

In Sessions’ Wednesday announcement of the lawsuit, he specifically took aim at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for issuing a warning to illegal immigrants that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could be operating a raid as soon as the day after her warning.

“So, here’s my message to Mayor Schaaf: How dare you, how dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda?” Sessions said Wednesday.