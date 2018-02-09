The federal government entered partial shutdown mode for the second time in 2018, after Congress did not pass a short-term spending bill before its midnight deadline Thursday.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., held up a Senate vote on the measure as he protested a budget deal that would allow an increase in national security spending and nondefense spending in the omnibus bill that is expected to be completed next month.

The plan would allow lawmakers to spend an additional $300 billion over the course of the next two years and accompanied a short-term spending bill that would have provided funding for the government until March 23.

Even so, the Senate early Friday morning passed their version of the bill to end the shutdown after Paul could no longer object. A House vote is expected in the hours afterward.

The White House Office of Budget Management warned government agencies on Thursday evening to plan for a government shutdown.

The government was partially shut down for three days last month due to an impasse over the last short-term spending deal.