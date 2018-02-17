An activist group is running an effort called #WakandaTheVote to mobilize voter registration at screenings of the new movie "Black Panther."

The Electoral Justice Project, a project by the Movement for Black Lives, is registering moviegoers in line for the anticipated superhero movie that debuted this week.

“2018 is a crucial year for midterm elections and this spring and November we can vote for the world we deserve,” according to the group’s website. “We don’t have to be superheroes to #wakandathevote.”

It calls for activists to text PANTHER to 91990 to create “your own event.”

“Over 1,000 people joined our launch call, and we’ve been building out an exciting campaign ever since,” Kayla Reed and Jessica Byrd, which helped launch the Electoral Justice Project last fall, told the website Blavity.