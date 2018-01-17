James Gunn, the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, said that he will donate $100,000 to charity if President Trump "will step on an accurate scale."

The Hollywood figure's comment came in response to Trump's physical, the results of which were revealed Tuesday.

"I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement," Gunn said, a play on words referencing the so-called "birther movement" conspiracy that questioned former President Barack Obama's U.S. citizenship — a conspiracy that President Trump helped popularize.

I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Gunn appeared to be casting doubt on Trump's reported weight, 239 pounds, which put him just one pound below the "obese" level.

"Trump's medical exam says he's 6'3" and 239 pounds," Gunn said in a later tweet comparing Trump to longtime MLB player Albert Pujols. "Albert Pujols is 6'3" and 240 pounds. If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed."

Trump's medical exam says he's 6'3" and 239 pounds. Albert Pujols is 6'3" and 240 pounds. If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed. pic.twitter.com/fn0u1xzzjI— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Gunn also mocked Trump's hands.

Come to think of it, perhaps Trump doesn't weigh as much as one would think because his tiny hands weigh a gram a piece.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

In defending himself against a Twitter user's accusation of "fat shaming," Gunn said: "This has nothing to do with fat shaming. It has to do with a continuous pattern of fabricating facts by both Trump and his administration."

This has nothing to do with fat shaming. It has to do with a continuous pattern of fabricating facts by both Trump and his administration. https://t.co/88Jw1pGLfe— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters Tuesday that Trump is "fit for duty," but could lose 10-15 pounds.

Along with the annual physical, the president also insisted on taking a cognitive assessment exam and scored a 30/30 on the test, confirming his doctor's belief that he does not show any signs of mental deterioration.