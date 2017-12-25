Guatemala says it is planning to move its nation's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, following the announcement of President Trump about the United States' embassy location earlier this month.

The decision was made after talking Israeli Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.

"We are talking about the excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the state of Israel," Morales wrote on his official Facebook page. "So I inform you that I have instructed the chancellor to initiate the respective coordination so that it may be."

Guatemala was one of only nine nations to vote against a United Nations General Assembly resolution to denounce the Trump administration’s Dec. 6 announcement to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo also voted against denouncing the decision.

The resolution — which said any decisions regarding the status of Jerusalem were “null and void” — is non-binding, but was approved by 128 states, with 35 abstaining. Another 21 countries did not show up to vote.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem as the capital, while the Palestinians call East Jerusalem their capital.

Jerusalem is home many key religious sites sacred to Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

Israel Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon praised the move on Twitter, writing: “Viva la amistad entre Guatemala y Israel,” or “Long live the friendship between Guatemala and Israel.”

Thank you Guatemala ???????? for your important decision to move your Embassy to #Jerusalem! Wonderful news and true friendship!!Viva la amistad entre Guatemala y Israel ????????????????. @IsraelMFA @Israel— Emmanuel Nahshon (@EmmanuelNahshon) December 25, 2017

A spokesman Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the move "disappointing" and promised to fight it.