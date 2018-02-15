Multiple Democrats in Congress are calling for "action" following a deadly shooting at a high school in Florida in Wednesday.

Within hours of the shooting, which police say killed at least 17 people, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., asked, "When did mass shootings become a normal part of American life?"

"There's an entire generation growing up in fear that their school will be next," Bennet added. "My thoughts are with families of victims & first responders in FL, but I also know that thoughts are not enough. It's time for action."

His words were similar to that of Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who has snagged headlines in recent months with his pointed critiques of President Trump and against the release of a Republican memo in the House Intelligence Committee which outlined alleged surveillance abuses by the U.S. government.

"My heart is broken again — this time for the victims of the Parkland school shooting, and the families whose children will not come home today," Schiff said. "It is within the power of Congress to save lives, if we find the courage to act."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's political team sent out a tweet, calling for leadership in Congress.

"Too many of these instances take place across the country. As leaders, we have a moral obligation to prevent them and protect our communities. We need more than thoughts and prayers," the verified account said.

While most politicians have shied away from going as far as calling for gun control, as details about the shooting, at least one Democrat did utter the the phrase.

"Heartbreaking news coming out of Florida. 18 school shootings this year. We need more than thoughts, prayers, and moments of silence. It’s time for sensible gun control. Our kids deserve much better," tweeted Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., tweeted.

Gun control legislation often becomes a contentious point of debate between Republicans and Democrats in Congress and for federal regulation following a mass shooting in the U.S., including a review of "bump stocks" attachments following the Las Vegas mass shooting last year.

Police said Wednesday evening they have found at least one AR-15-style rifle at the scene of the Florida shooting, along with "multiple magazines."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., took the opportunity to actually promote legislation to ban assault weapons.

"Another mass shooting. Reportedly another AR-15," Feinstein said. "My bill to ban assault weapons is ready for a vote. How long will we accept weapons of war being used to slaughter our children?"

At least one prominent Republican from Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio, said it is too soon to talk about gun control because all the facts about the shooting have yet to be determined.

"The gun part gets a lot of coverage, but the violence part is also the one we need to examine," the senator told CBS Miami.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who went on the Senate floor and blamed Congress for a wave of school shootings in the U.S., later tweeted a warning aimed at those who would dismiss a debate on gun violence as soon as tomorrow.

"Don't tell me tomorrow isn't the appropriate time to debate gun violence. If you're a political leader doing nothing about this slaughter, you're an accomplice," Murphy tweeted.

Julian Castro, housing and urban development secretary under former President Barack Obama, accused members of Congress of being "in the pocket of gun lobbyists to ban assault weapons again and make background checks universal."

Some journalists have noted the frequency that AR-15-style rifles have been used in recent mass shootings in the U.S., including in Las Vegas.