New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman unveiled a long-anticipated lawsuit Sunday against Harvey Weinstein, his brother Robert and their film company, featuring a long list of alleged misconduct suffered by employees.

A press release describes the lawsuit as documenting “egregious violations of New York’s civil rights, human rights, and business laws” and says it was filed in part to ensure victims are compensated, regardless of a potential sale of the Weinstein Company.

Many allegations against Harvey Weinstein in the 38-page lawsuit, filed in a New York court, build on previously reported details about how Weinstein used his prominent Hollywood role to prey on women, often using business to serve his personal interests.

The lawsuit describes employees hired specifically to facilitate sex for Weinstein, with many other employees, such as drivers, enlisted to help.

“[Weinstein]'s drivers in both New York City and Los Angeles were required to keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car, in order to provide them to [Weinstein] as needed,” the lawsuit states.

“Two [company] employee witnesses described having to procure [Weinstein]'s erectile dysfunction shots, one of whom received a [company] bonus for obtaining them and was at times directed by [Weinstein] to administer the injections,” it goes on to state.

“Another [company] witness described how she had to ensure [Weinstein had an adequate supply of them in his travel bag — referred to within the company as his ‘go bag’ — at all times.”

Weinstein’s use of erectile dysfunction drugs, and his use of staff to procure the drugs, was previously reported by multiple news outlets.

Allegations that Weinstein created a hostile work environment that the company failed to address go beyond shocking sexual details. They include claims he fired a male assistant for being "just a fucking faggot boy, a stupid fucking faggot boy,” as allegedly recorded in an email sent by the company’s assistant to the head of human resources.

In a fit of rage, Weinstein allegedly told a female employee she “should leave the company and make babies since that was all she was good for,” the lawsuit says.

The company allegedly failed act on employee complaints, such as after a female employee notified the company that Weinstein had coerced her into providing him a naked massage in a hotel room in 2015.

Weinstein, the lawsuit alleges, “told several employees throughout the relevant time period that, in substance, ‘I will kill you,’ ‘I will kill your family,’ and ‘You don't know what I can do, or words to that effect.”

The lawsuit outlines a formalized sex-procurement function within the Weinstein Company.

“[The Weinstein Company] employed one group of female employees whose primary job it was to accompany [Weinstein] to events and to facilitate [his] sexual conquests. These women were kept on TWC's payroll in TWC's New York, Los Angeles, and London offices,” the lawsuit states.

“While they had different titles, as a practical matter their primary responsibility included taking [Weinstein] to parties at which he could meet young women, and introducing him to young women seeking opportunities at TWC with whom he could attempt to engage in sexual relations. These women were described by some witnesses as members of [Weinstein]'s TWC ‘roster’ or his ‘wing women.’”

The lawsuit says “a second group of employees served as his assistants. Predominantly female assistants were compelled to take various steps to further [Weinstein]’s regular sexual activity, including by contacting 'Friends of Harvey' ('FOH') and other prospective sexual partners via text message or phone at his direction and maintaining space on his calendar for sexual activity.”

The lawsuit says that “[o]ne TWC employee was tasked with preparing a room in TWC's offices for [Weinstein]'s sexual activity when he wished to have sexual encounters in the office, and with cleaning up when it was over. Articles of women's clothing were left behind on occasion after these incidents, making clear what transpired during these encounters and requiring TWC employees to make arrangements for their return.”

A press email account for the Weinstein Company bounced back a request for comment, as did an email account recently used by an attorney representing Harvey Weinstein.