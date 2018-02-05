The director of the United Kingdom’s government-run healthcare system has responded to President Trump’s tweet criticizing healthcare in the country, saying it's better than the U.S.

Trump said in a tweet Monday that Democrats are pushing for universal healthcare “while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working.”

United Kingdom Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt took umbrage with the tweet, firing back that the U.S. has its own problems.

“I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28m people have no cover,” he tweeted. “[National Health Service] may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance.”

Trump's initial tweet was in response to thousands in London marching on Saturday to protest cuts and budget constraints to the National Health Service.